UPDATE 1-German government looking into loan guarantees for Air Berlin
* Air Berlin "interesting" to players in European market (Adds CEO, CFO comments from annual meeting in London)
April 10 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc:
* OHR Pharmaceutical provides update on ongoing squalamine clinical trial in Wet-Amd
* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc says company now fully funded through efficacy data from ongoing trial and into 2018
* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc says results from ongoing clinical trial in WET-AMD ( MAKO study) expected by end of calendar 2017 or early 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Air Berlin "interesting" to players in European market (Adds CEO, CFO comments from annual meeting in London)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.02 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
* Horizon Pharma Plc presents new data analyses further demonstrating clinical benefit of Krystexxa® (pegloticase) in patients with uncontrolled gout