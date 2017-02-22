Feb 22 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc:

* OHR Pharmaceutical- on Feb. 21, 2017, co took actions to suspend activities at its lab facility in San Diego, California- SEC filing

* OHR Pharmaceutical- suspension of preclinical activities at lab facility will result in reduction in workforce of about 8 positions at lab facility

* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc - reduction in workforce of approximately 8 positions at lab facility, reduction will occur immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2m9fC7K) Further company coverage: