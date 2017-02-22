BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
Feb 22 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc:
* OHR Pharmaceutical- on Feb. 21, 2017, co took actions to suspend activities at its lab facility in San Diego, California- SEC filing
* OHR Pharmaceutical- suspension of preclinical activities at lab facility will result in reduction in workforce of about 8 positions at lab facility
* OHR Pharmaceutical Inc - reduction in workforce of approximately 8 positions at lab facility, reduction will occur immediately Source text: (bit.ly/2m9fC7K) Further company coverage:
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V
* Eagle Materials Inc - on June 16, Laurence E. Hirsch, chairman, informed he has decided to retire from board