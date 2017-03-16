March 16 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :

* Loan agreement a and loan agreement B were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and two customers and customer A

* Loan agreement A with principal amount of HK$27 million

* Loan agreement B for principal amount of HK$12 million

* Pursuant to loan agreement, Oi Wah Pl has agreed to grant loan to two customers for a term of 1 month respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: