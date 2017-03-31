Hong Kong stocks end at 3-week low as rates rise
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
March 31 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :
* Three loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B as a borrower
* Loan agrrement a for HK$25 million; loan agreement B for HK$20 million ; loan agrrement C for HK$ 16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Hong Kong stocks fell to a three-week low on Thursday, led by the property sector, as borrowing costs in the city looked set to rise after a U.S. interest rate hike.
June 15 TAS TECNOLOGIA AVANZATA DEI SISTEMI SPA :
* Says board approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of INR 750 million