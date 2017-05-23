BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd
* Loan agreement was entered into between oi wah pl as lender and customer b as borrower
* Oi wah pl has agreed to grant loan of hk$27 million to customer b
* Pursuant to loan agreement, oi wah pl has agreed to grant loan to customer b for a term of 1 month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.