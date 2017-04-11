April 11 Dno:

* Today reported receipt of $46.15 million from Kurdistan Regional Government as payment towards January 2017 crude oil deliveries to export market from Tawke field.

* Funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc, include $38.70 million toward monthly deliveries and $7.44 million toward recovery of outstanding receivables.

* Tawke production in January averaged 113,278 barrels of oil per day (bopd), of which 112,537 bopd was delivered for export through turkey.