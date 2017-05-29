UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29Oisix Inc
* Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit Daichi Wo Mamoru Kai on Oct. 1 and change company name to Oisix.daichi Inc. on July 1
* Says the unit will be dissolved after merger
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9iJYkV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources