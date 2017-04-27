BRIEF-DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors
April 27 Nikkei:
* Japanese paper products group Oji Holdings expected to log around 33 billion Yen ($296 million) in group net profit for the year ended March - Nikkei
* Oji Holdings' sales likely fell 2 percent to about 1.41 trillion Yen for the year ended March - Nikkei
* Oji Holdings Corp's group operating profit likely fell 2% to around 72 billion yen for the year ended March - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2pDGXAK) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.11 billion as of June 14 versus $1.12 billion as of June 13
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct and 27.6pct IRR