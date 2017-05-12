May 12 Okayamaken Freight Transportation Co Ltd :

* Says it has named Akira Yasuhara as the new Chairman of the Board in the company, to replace Sumio Tsubosaka

* Says it has also named Toshio Endo as the new President of the company, to replace Akira Yasuhara

* Effective date June 28

