March 13 Okta Inc

* Okta inc files for ipo of upto $100.0 million of class a common stock - sec filing

* Okta inc says have applied to list the class a common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol "okta"

* Okta inc says goldman sachs & co, j.p. Morgan, allen & company llc are among the underwriters to ipo

* Okta inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ngSm8F)