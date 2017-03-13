PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 Okta Inc
* Okta inc files for ipo of upto $100.0 million of class a common stock - sec filing
* Okta inc says have applied to list the class a common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol "okta"
* Okta inc says goldman sachs & co, j.p. Morgan, allen & company llc are among the underwriters to ipo
* Okta inc - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ngSm8F)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock