UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Okura Holdings Ltd:
* Unit entered into acquisition agreement
* Deal for consideration of HKD103.4 million
* Pursuant to deal unit agreed to purchase all beneficiary rights associated with target assets situated in Nagasaki City, Japan
* Deal with Orix Corporation as vendor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources