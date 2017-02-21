UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Olam International Limited-
* Olam and Mighty Earth agree to collaborate on forest conservation and sustainable agriculture
* Mighty earth agreed to suspend its current campaign targeting olam's oil palm and rubber operations for a year, including its complaint to fsc
* Olam agreed to suspend further land clearing of forest in gabon for palm and rubber plantations for a year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Re)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources