UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Olam International Ltd
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
* Olam CEO says sees CPO prices ranging between 2,200 ringgit-2,700 ringgit Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources