UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 16 Olam International Limited
* Prices US$170 million US debt private placement
* Notes were placed to eight investors in US at a spread of 195 basis points over 5-year us treasury rate
* Says proceeds from issue of notes will be used by oai and its us affiliates for repayment of existing bank debt Source text for Eikon Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources