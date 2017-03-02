March 2 Olam International Limited

* Issue Of Us$300 mln 4.375 Per Cent. Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023

* Notes are expected to be issued on 9 March 2017 and are expected to mature on 9 January 2023

* notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.375 per cent. Per annum payable semi-annually in arrears save for an additional interest payment on 9 july 2017