BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
April 27 Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
* Old dominion freight line reports 11.1% growth in earnings per diluted share to $0.80 for the first quarter of 2017
* Old dominion freight line inc - company continues to expect capital expenditures for 2017 to total approximately $385 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.80
* Qtrly revenue $ 754.1 million versus. $ 707.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79, revenue view $752.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage:
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.