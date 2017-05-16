REFILE-BRIEF-Safran announces IAG places order for 110 CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ENGINES TO POWER A TOTAL OF 55 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 16 Old Mutual Plc
* Omam announces launch of secondary offering
* Old mutual plc ("old mutual") today announces that om asset management plc ("omam") has launched a public offering of 17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* Ordinary shares are being offered by old mutual, through its wholly owned subsidiary, om group (uk) limited
* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth in prospectus supplement
* In addition, on 14 may 2017, omam entered into a repurchase agreement with old mutual plc and om group (uk) limited pursuant to which omam agreed to repurchase 5 million ordinary shares directly from om group (uk) limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 19 Aviation insurers have launched a model contract continuation clause to keep policies in place after Britain leaves the European Union, trade body the International Underwriting Association said on Monday.