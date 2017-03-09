March 9 Old Mutual Plc
* Old mutual plc 2016 preliminary results - part 1
* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015:
178.9p per share)
* Pre-Tax adjusted operating profit (aop) of £1.7 billion,
broadly flat year-on-year in constant and reported currency
* Ifrs pre-tax profit of £1.2 billion (2015: £1.2 billion),
including impairments of £160 million in 2016 in respect of
ecobank transnational incorporated (eti), old mutual southern
and east africa (omsea) and old mutual wealth italy
* Second interim dividend of 3.39p; total dividend of 6.06p
* Fum (excluding rogge) at £394.9 billion up 30%
* Nccf of £6.4 billion, excluding rogge (2015: £6.6 billion
* Plc net operational cost savings identified of circa £95
million by 2019 from a base of 2015
* One-Off costs to unlock these net operational savings will
be circa £130 million
* Reduced stake in omam to 51% raising net proceeds of £230
million
* Sold old mutual wealth (omw) italy for net proceeds of
£210 million
* Materially reduced holding company debt by £385 million,
reducing annual finance costs by £21 million in 2017
* Expected one-off transaction advisory and listing costs
(excluding capital items) estimated to be at least £100 million
* Old mutual emerging markets' (omem) future focus will be
on sub-saharan africa
* Following a review of its business, omem will be
implementing a new target operating model
* Solvency ii ratio of 124% (1 january 2016: 138%)
* Weakening of sterling against rand reduced group solvency
ii ratio by 8%
