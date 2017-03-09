March 9 Old Mutual Plc

* Old mutual plc 2016 preliminary results - part 1

* Adjusted net asset value (nav) at 228.6p per share (2015: 178.9p per share)

* Pre-Tax adjusted operating profit (aop) of £1.7 billion, broadly flat year-on-year in constant and reported currency

* Ifrs pre-tax profit of £1.2 billion (2015: £1.2 billion), including impairments of £160 million in 2016 in respect of ecobank transnational incorporated (eti), old mutual southern and east africa (omsea) and old mutual wealth italy

* Second interim dividend of 3.39p; total dividend of 6.06p

* Fum (excluding rogge) at £394.9 billion up 30%

* Nccf of £6.4 billion, excluding rogge (2015: £6.6 billion

* Plc net operational cost savings identified of circa £95 million by 2019 from a base of 2015

* One-Off costs to unlock these net operational savings will be circa £130 million

* Reduced stake in omam to 51% raising net proceeds of £230 million

* Sold old mutual wealth (omw) italy for net proceeds of £210 million

* Materially reduced holding company debt by £385 million, reducing annual finance costs by £21 million in 2017

* Expected one-off transaction advisory and listing costs (excluding capital items) estimated to be at least £100 million

* Old mutual emerging markets' (omem) future focus will be on sub-saharan africa

* Following a review of its business, omem will be implementing a new target operating model

* Solvency ii ratio of 124% (1 january 2016: 138%)

* Solvency ii ratio of 124% (1 january 2016: 138%)