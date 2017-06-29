June 29 Old Mutual Plc:

* ‍Nkosana Moyo has stepped down from Old Mutual board with immediate effect in order to pursue his political interests further​

* ‍Since his appointment in september 2013, Moyo has served on group audit and remuneration committees​

* ‍Membership of those committees will now be reviewed by board​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)