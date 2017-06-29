BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Old Mutual Plc:
* Nkosana Moyo has stepped down from Old Mutual board with immediate effect in order to pursue his political interests further
* Since his appointment in september 2013, Moyo has served on group audit and remuneration committees
* Membership of those committees will now be reviewed by board Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery