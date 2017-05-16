May 16 Old Mutual Plc:
* OMAM announces launch of secondary offering and entry into
private repurchase agreement
* OM Asset Management Plc has launched a public offering of
17.3 million of its ordinary shares
* Ordinary shares are being offered by Old Mutual, through
its wholly owned subsidiary, OM Group (UK) Ltd
* Underwriters also have a 30-day option to purchase up to
an additional 2.595 million ordinary shares at price set forth
* Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is acting as sole book running
manager for offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)