FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Old Republic qtrly earnings per share $0.35
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Old Republic qtrly earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Old Republic International Corp:

* Old Republic reports results for the second quarter and first half of 2017

* Old Republic International Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Old Republic International Corp qtrly net premiums and fees earned $ 1,362.8 million versus $ 1,313.9 million

* Old Republic International Corp qtrly operating revenues $1,492.1 million versus $1,435.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.