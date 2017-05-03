BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc's quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
May 3 Olin Corp:
* Olin announces first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $1.567 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.44 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Olin corp says reiterated full year 2017 adjusted ebitda forecast of $1 billion
* q2 2017 adjusted ebitda is forecast to improve slightly compared to q1 2017 levels
* expect improved performance from both epoxy and winchester in second half of 2017 compared to first half of year
* Olin corp says expect second half 2017 adjusted ebitda to be significantly stronger than first half 2017 levels
* second half 2017 epoxy results are expected to benefit from lower raw material costs than were experienced in q1
* Sees 2017 capital spending in $300 million to $350 million range
* In quarter,favorable results in chlor alkali products, vinyls were primarily result of higher than anticipated caustic soda,ethylene dichloride pricing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California