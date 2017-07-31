FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olin Q2 loss per share $0.04
July 31, 2017 / 10:04 PM / 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Olin Q2 loss per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin announces second quarter 2017 earnings and reiterates full year 2017 guidance

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 sales $1.527 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share

* Olin corp - H2 epoxy results expected to benefit from more favorable pricing and lower raw material costs than were experienced in first half 2017​

* Olin Corp - ‍Winchester Q2 segment earnings of $19.0 million below expectation due to less favorable sales product mix, lower commercial sales volumes​

* Olin Corp - ‍in H2, expect Winchester will benefit from seasonally strong Q3 commercial ammunition demand and an expected improvement in military sales​

* For full year 2017, we are reiterating our annual adjusted EBITDA forecast of approximately $1 billion

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $6.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

