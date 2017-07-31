BRIEF-Oliver's Real Food sees FY NPAT to be a loss of about $3.182 mln

July 31 (Reuters) - Oliver's Real Food Ltd

* Guidance for FY2018 remains unchanged from that detailed in prospectus

* FY NPAT is expected to be a loss of approximately $3.182 million compared to forecast loss of $2.385 million

* Revenue for FY2017 is expected to be $20.436 million compared to forecast of $21.087 million

* Forecast loss for FY2017 will be exceeded, such that EBITDA (before normalisations) is expected to be loss of about $2.552 million