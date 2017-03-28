March 28 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc :

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 earnings per share $0.39

* Q4 sales $283.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.4 million

* Q4 same store sales rose 2 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures of $18 million to $20 million

* Ollie's bargain outlet holdings inc - inventory at end of fiscal 2016 increased 10.2% to $210.1 million versus $190.6 million at end of fiscal 2015

* Sees 2017 net income per diluted share of $1.12 to $1.15

* Sees comparable store sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0% for 53-week fiscal year ending February 3, 2018

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc sees total net sales of $1,025 million to $1,035 million for 53-week fiscal year ending February 3, 2018

* Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc - for year ending February 3, 2018 expects to open 33 to 35 new stores and no planned closures

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.94, revenue view $887.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S