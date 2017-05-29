May 29 OLYMPIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AS :

* SAYS HAS COMPLETED LIQUIDATION OF ITS BELARUSIAN SUBSIDIARY OLYMPIC CASINO BEL IP

* SAYS LIQUIDATION OF THIS SUBSIDIARY HAS NO DIRECT INFLUENCE ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES OF OEG GROUP

* SAYS MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF OEG HAVE NO PERSONAL INTEREST IN LIQUIDATION