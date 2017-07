July 13 (Reuters) - OLYMPIC ENTERTAINMENT GROUP AS :

* Q2 2017 REVENUE EUR 47.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 6M 2017 REVENUE BEFORE GAMING TAXES AT EUR 94.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 93.3 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)