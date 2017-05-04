May 4 OM Asset Management PLC :

* AUM of $249.7 billion at March 31, 2017, an increase of 3.9% from December 31, 2016 and 14.5% from March 31, 2016

* Qtrly U.S. GAAP EPS of $0.19 per share

* Qtrly economic net income EPS of $0.34 per share

* Qtrly increase in quarterly dividend to $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: