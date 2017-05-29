May 29 Oman Hotels and Tourism Co:

* Plans to invest 100 million rials to develop 10 new 3 and 4 star hotels around major cities in Oman as per its five year business plan 2017-2021

* Says in next 2 month Co to finalize 2 agreements for one 4-star hotel at Al Khuwair, another 3-star hotel at Duqm Source: (bit.ly/2r35gaM) Further company coverage: )