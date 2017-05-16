TABLE-Sovereign investor climate change leaders and laggards-AODP

* STORY-On sovereign investors and climate change: LONDON, June 19 The Asset Owners Disclosure Project (AODP) is an independent not-for-profit organisation which aims to alert asset owners to the risks posed by climate change. Its AODP Global Climate 500 index, published at the end of April, rates the world's biggest asset owners - pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, foundations and endowments - on their success at managing climate risk within their