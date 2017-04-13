BRIEF- HouseFreedom buys Idemhome
* Says it acquires 100 percent stake in Idemhome Corp, on June 15
April 13 Financial Corporation Co
* Q1 net profit 36,006 rials versus net loss of 85,812 rials year ago
* Q1 total income 240,861 rials versus 166,615 rials year ago Source: (bit.ly/2oq4bXR) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 HSBC's Malaysian subsidiary said it would invest $250 million to acquire land and build its headquarters at the Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) financial district.
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's rand retreated from a two-and-a-half month high on Thursday after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates said it was prepared to continue tightening monetary policy.