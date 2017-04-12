BRIEF-BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says Fed meeting continues to signal 3 rate hikes in 2017
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
April 12 Gulf Investment Services Holding Co Saog
* Q1 net loss 126,320 rials versus profit of 406,953 rials year ago Source: (bit.ly/2oWbnxY) Further company coverage:
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals