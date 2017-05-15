May 15 Omega Advisors Inc:
* Ups share stake in Facebook Inc to 262,900 class A shares
from 68,800 class A shares - SEC filing
* Takes share stake of 125,000 shares in Humana Inc
* Ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 13.9 percent to 158,835
shares of class A capital stock
* Ups share stake in Zynga Inc to 7.1 million class A shares
from 1 million class A shares
* Ups share stake in Hess Corp by 24.3 percent to 1.2
million shares
* Ups share stake in Time Inc by 12.1 percent to 4.4 million
shares
* Cuts share stake in Allergan Plc by 18.9 percent to
295,188 shares
* Cuts share stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 11.6
percent to 826,103 shares
* Cuts share stake in United Continental Holdings Inc by 5.8
percent to 1.7 million shares
* Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared
with the previous quarter ended as of Dec. 31, 2016
Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2ri6tsb)
Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2ri6mNh)