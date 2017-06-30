June 30 Omega Diagnostics Group Plc:

* Proposed placing of up to 13.1 million new ordinary shares at 18 pence per share

* Proposed subscription of up to 1.2 million new shares at 18 pence per share; open offer of up to 5.7 million new shares at 18 penceper share