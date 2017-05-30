BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 30 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc :
* Omega announces closing of new and amended senior unsecured credit facilities; Acquisition and lease of 18 facilities in UK; Corrects market rumor related to signature healthcare
* Has entered into a new $1.8 billion senior unsecured revolving and term loan credit facility
* Overall syndication of REIT credit facilities and OHI LP credit facility raised commitments of over $2.8 billion.
* Entered into an amended and restated $250 million senior unsecured term loan credit facility
* REIT credit facilities replace Omega's previous $2 billion senior unsecured revolving credit and term loan credit facility
* Unit entered into a new $100 million senior unsecured term loan credit facility
* REIT credit facilities include feature that permits co to expand borrowing capacity to aggregate of not more than $2.5 billion
* Unit's new credit facility replaces its previous $100 million senior unsecured term loan credit facility
* Revolving credit facility matures on May 25, 2021, with 2 options to extend maturity 6 additional months for each option
* For three month period ending June 30, 2017, co expects to record a one-time, non-cash charge of about $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 21 A federal judge on Wednesday blocked EnergySolutions from buying rival Waste Control Specialists, a unit of Valhi Inc the Justice Department said.
SAO PAULO, June 21 Brazilian sugar firm Copersucar reported on Wednesday a profit of 254 million reais ($76 million) for the crop year 2016/17, versus 32 million reais a year earlier, due to higher sugar prices and larger sales from subsidiary Eco-Energy and the joint venture Alvean.