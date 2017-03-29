BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
March 29 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:
* Omega Healthcare Investors announces redemption of its outstanding 5.875% senior notes due 2024
* Omega Healthcare - will redeem outstanding notes at a redemption price of 102.938% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest
* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc - it will redeem all of outstanding $400 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. fund investors downgraded their expectations for the domestic economy and snapped up bonds during the latest week, dropping the most cash into debt funds in more than 23 months, Investment Company Institute data showed on Wednesday. Bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds in the United States pulled in $13.6 billion during their 24th consecutive week of inflows and posted their best result since June 2015, the trade group sai
DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on Wednesday.