UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Omega Protein Corp:
* Omega Protein announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 revenue $73.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $68.6 million
* Omega Protein Corp says loss of foreign currency related to bioriginal food & science was $0.9 million for Q1 of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources