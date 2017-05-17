May 17 Omega Protein Corp-

* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing

* Omega Protein - sec sought documents that include those relating to co's public disclosures that it was in compliance with all of covenants in loan agreements

* Omega Protein - the subpoena also calls for production of documents concerning co's calculation of its cost of sales for fiscal years 2014 through 2016

* Omega Protein - subpoena also seeks documents reflecting co's accounting policies and procedures for inventories, cost of sales for fiscal years 2014 through 2016

* Says it intends to comply with sec's subpoena