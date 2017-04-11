April 11 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Omni Lite Industries Canada says announces new military orders and progress on development program to produce aerospace components from titanium

* Omni Lite Industries Canada says new sales orders of over $1.8 million

* Says revenues in Q1 were about $1.7 million, an increase of 16 pct from revenues in Q1 of 2016

* As of today, company's backlog stands at approximately $9 million U.S.