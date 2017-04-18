April 18 Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 revenue $3.587 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.55 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Omnicom Group says operating margin for Q1 of 2017 increased to 11.4% versus 11.2% for Q1 of 2016

* Omnicom Group says organic growth in Q1 of 2017 was 1.1% in North America