BRIEF-Omnicom Group reports Q2 and year-to-date 2017 results

July 20 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc

* Omnicom Group reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.40

* Q2 revenue $3.79 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.74 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Operating margin for Q2 of 2017 increased to 14.9 pct versus 14.5 pct for Q2 of 2016

* Omnicom Group Inc - organic growth in Q2 of 2017 as compared to Q2 of 2016 was 0.2 percent in North America

* Omnicom Group Inc - components of change in revenue included a decrease in revenue from negative foreign exchange rate impact of 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: