UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29
June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,424 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.
June 28 Omnova Solutions Inc
* Omnova reports growth in specialty businesses in 2017 second quarter
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 sales rose 9.6 percent to $221.3 million
* Says company remains on track to deliver adjusted diluted earnings per share growth in fiscal 2017
* Omnova Solutions Inc says during second half of fiscal 2017, expects margin expansion from continued value pricing and softening raw material costs
* Omnova Solutions Inc- "Considering all options as we proactively address our unprofitable China Coated Fabrics Business"
* Omnova Solutions Inc - In Q2 of 2017, company recorded an impairment loss of approximately $12.9 million related to China Coated Fabrics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 AstraZeneca and Hutchison China MediTech said on Thursday they had initiated a global late-stage clinical trial of the experimental drug savolitinib in a relatively rare type of kidney cancer.
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002: