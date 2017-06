May 25 On Deck Capital Inc

* On deck -Receivable Assets Of Ondeck, Llc amended and restated its existing asset-backed revolving debt facilities

* On deck capital inc says second A&R credit agreement amends to provide for an eighteen month extension of revolving commitment period

* On deck -second A&R credit agreement amends ato provide for decrease in class a revolving loans interest rate from libor + 3.00% to LIBOR + 2.50% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: