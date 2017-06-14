BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 On Real International Holdings Ltd :
* Revenue of company for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to approximately HK$327.6 million, up 25.1 percent
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017
* FY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to approximately HK$4.3 million versus loss of HK$14.9 mn Source text (bit.ly/2s0PKgm) Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017