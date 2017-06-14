June 14 On Real International Holdings Ltd :

* Revenue of company for year ended 31 March 2017 amounted to approximately HK$327.6 million, up 25.1 percent

* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividend in respect of year ended 31 March 2017

* FY profit attributable to owners of company amounted to approximately HK$4.3 million versus loss of HK$14.9 mn Source text (bit.ly/2s0PKgm) Further company coverage: