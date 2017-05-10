May 10 On The Beach Group Plc:

* Says agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of Sunshine.Co.Uk Limited for total consideration of £12.0m (on a cash free debt free basis)

* says consideration will be funded from group's existing cash resources and bank facilities in form of extension to group's existing working capital revolving credit facility with Lloyds Bank Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)