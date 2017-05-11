UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 11 On The Beach Group Plc:
* H1 2017 group revenue increased 7.3% to £38.1m
* H1 2017 group profit before tax up 33.8% to £9.9m
* H1 2017 adjusted earnings per share up 27.1% to 7.5p
* Says net debt at half year reduced to £2.3m
* Says declared interim dividend of 0.9 pence per share, will be paid on 30 june 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources