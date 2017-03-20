BRIEF-Michaels Cos announces new share repurchase authorization
* The Michaels Companies Inc announces new share repurchase authorization ahead of analyst day event
March 20 OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* OncBioMune announces term sheet to acquire Norepinefrine from Teva Pharmaceuticals in Mexico
* Term sheet sets forth guidelines for co to acquire sanitary registration, intellectual property rights of Norepinefrine
* Norepinefrine is currently owned by Teva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Michaels Companies Inc announces new share repurchase authorization ahead of analyst day event
* Anaconda Mining sells a record 4,658 ounces of gold, generating over $7.72m in gold sales in the fourth quarter FY2017
* Kingdom Holding Co - transaction makes KHC one of largest holders of preferred shares in Careem and will grant KHC a board seat on Careem's board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Kingdom Holding Co]