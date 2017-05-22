BRIEF-Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 mln
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million
May 22 Oncocyte Corp
* Oncocyte presents positive lung cancer blood test data at American Thoracic Society
* Oncocyte corp - continues plans to commercialize lung cancer diagnostic test in 2017
* Oncocyte corp says believes results reported "significantly exceed" levels necessary for a commercially successful test
* Oncocyte corp - reported positive new results in its development of a "highly-accurate" blood-based lung cancer diagnostic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.
* George Mack to join Greenhill in New York as co-head of financing advisory & restructuring for North America Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: