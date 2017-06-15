BRIEF-Boeing, Tassili airlines announce order for three next-generation 737-800s
June 15 OncoCyte Corp:
* OncoCyte reports successful completion of follow on breast cancer diagnostic study
* OncoCyte - submitted abstract of NICE-BC study findings to medical conference, if abstract accepted anticipates reporting final results later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Airtour Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 45 Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Thursday, in a deal unveiled at the Paris Airshow.
* Boeing signs commitment with unidentified customer for 125 737 MAX 8 airplanes