May 10 ONCODESIGN SA

* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES

* BERTIN PHARMA IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES, A CNIM GROUP COMPANY

* BUSINESS PORTFOLIO UNDER DISCUSSION HAS SOME 48 EMPLOYEES, WITH 2016 REVENUE OF EUR 5.3 MILLION

* ACQUISITION TO CONTRIBUTE TO ACCELERATION OF ONCODESIGN GROUP'S 2017-2020 STRATEGIC PLAN FOR ITS SERVICE BUSINESS

PROJECT COULD BE COMPLETED IN SUMMER OF 2017