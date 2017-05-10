BRIEF-Valeant appoints Arthur Shannon senior vice president, head of investor relations and communications
May 10 ONCODESIGN SA
* ONCODESIGN OPENS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH BERTIN PHARMA FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SERVICE BUSINESSES
* BERTIN PHARMA IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BERTIN TECHNOLOGIES, A CNIM GROUP COMPANY
* BUSINESS PORTFOLIO UNDER DISCUSSION HAS SOME 48 EMPLOYEES, WITH 2016 REVENUE OF EUR 5.3 MILLION
* ACQUISITION TO CONTRIBUTE TO ACCELERATION OF ONCODESIGN GROUP'S 2017-2020 STRATEGIC PLAN FOR ITS SERVICE BUSINESS
* PROJECT COULD BE COMPLETED IN SUMMER OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* East Hill Management says Aviragen Therapeutics "should abandon all of its plans to explore strategic alternatives and instead should wind up its business and liquidate"
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.